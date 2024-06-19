Joao Cancelo remains determined to secure Barcelona move

Joao Cancelo is not interested in returning to Manchester City this summer as he aims to stay at Barcelona.

Cancelo impressed in multiple positions in his season long loan spell in Catalonia in 2023/24 and he wants to extend his link with Barcelona.

The Portuguese international is determined to push for an exit from the Etihad Stadium with Barcelona prioritising a permanent agreement with the Premier League champions.

However, despite willingness to negotiate between the two clubs, Barcelona’s financial issues have blocked a formal offer.

As per the latest update, City are open to offloading Cancelo, but they will not lower their €30m valuation.

Cancelo was asked about his view on the situation, during his time with the Portugal camp at Euro 2024, and the versatile defender is clear on where he wants to be in August.

“My hope is to continue in Barcelona”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I am very happy there, and so is my family, let’s hope I can continue there next season.”

Cancelo will not engage in talks on his club future until the end of Euro 2024, with Portugal expected to go deep into the knockout stages, ahead of a preseason return to Manchester in July.