Joanna Jedrzejczyk predicts Zhang Weili will KO Carla Esparza in the first round

Former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn't think current titleholder Carla Esparza will get out of the first round against Zhang Weili.

Weili knocked Jedrzejczyk out in their rematch at UFC 275 on Saturday. UFC president Dana White stated in interviews leading up to the event that the winner would face Esparza next. With Weili securing the opportunity to recapture the strawweight title, Jedrzejczyk was asked to share her thoughts on the future championship bout.

"First round for Weili Zhang," Jedrzejczyk said during the UFC 275 Post-fight Press Conference. "She's so strong. Yeah. First round."

Jedrzejczyk defeated Esparza in March 2015 to capture the women's 115-pound championship. She successfully defended the title five times before losing to Rose Namajunas in November 2017. Having fought Esparza once and Weili twice, Jedrzejczyk may be the foremost expert on the matchup.

"I truly believe Weili is going to be becoming the champ," Jedrzejczyk said.

