Joanna Jedrzejczyk Happy to Have Surpassed Ronda Rousey’s UFC Record

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk came up short in her attempt to win the vacant flyweight title on Saturday in the UFC 231 co-main event. The 31-year-old Polish fighter lost a unanimous decision to Valentina Shevchenko, but still managed to set a UFC record in defeat.

Jedrzejczyk surpassed former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey for the most UFC title bouts by a woman. Jedrzejczyk has fought for a title nine times and is happy to have set the record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I'm looking forward. It was the first fight in the flyweight division and right away I fight against such a tough opponent with Valentina and for the belt. I'm happy. I'm proud of myself. I broke Ronda Rousey's record of title fights. I'm very happy," said Jedrzejczyk during the event's post-fight press conference.

Jedrzejczyk felt good in her the new weight class, but has plans to recapture the strawweight crown.

"I felt good in the flyweight division. I saw how my body reacted to the diet and a few more pounds. I was happy and in a good mood. I could do more, and definitely, it's a good division for me," she said.

"Definitely, I want to challenge myself and chase my other dream and go for the strawweight belt again. So I will wait for Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade to fight next year."

TRENDING > UFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jedrzejczyk has only lost to one fighter in the 115-pound division, but she's lost to her twice. Champion Namajunas finished Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 and then defeated her by unanimous decision at UFC 233 in April. If Andrade is able to beat Namajunas, it sets up a rematch for Jedrzejczyk, who holds a win over Andrade.

Story continues

"Rose only has four months left to defend the belt or she might lose the belt with no fight. That's the thing. I was a pretty busy champion and other champions are pretty busy, but if you don't defend your title once a year you're losing the belt. We will see."