Joanderson Brito injury leaves Dan Ige without UFC Fight Night opponent

Dan Ige is need of an opponent.

Due to injury, Joanderson Brito has withdrawn from their scheduled clash at the UFC Fight Night event July 20 in Las Vegas. It’s unclear if Ige will remain on the card against a new opponent or will be shifted.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Brito’s withdrawal to MMA Junkie after a tweet from Ige and added it occurred due to a leg injury.

Joanderson Brittle is out. Who’s in? — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 7, 2024

Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) has won three of his most recent four fights with the most recent a big first-round knockout of Andre Fili.

Brito (17-3-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is currently on a five-fight winning streak. He most recently competed at UFC 301 in May and defeated Jack Shore. The cageside physician stopped the fight after leg kicks opened up a gash on Shore’s shin.

With the change, the UFC Fight Night lineup for July 20 includes:

Dan Ige vs. TBA

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Steve Garcia vs. Suengwoo Choi

Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

