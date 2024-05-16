Joanderson Brito gets wish, meets Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night on July 20

Joanderson Brito’s fired-up callout of Dan Ige finally paid off.

Brito (17-3-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) will take on Ige (18-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC) in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night on July 20 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking, but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Ag Fight was first to report the news.

After picking up a doctor’s stoppage TKO of Jack Shore at UFC 301 earlier this month, Brito used his mic time to go off on Ige. This isn’t the first time Brito calls out Ige, as the rising Brazilian contender mentioned Ige’s name all the way back in October 2022. He called him out after every finish since then, and the promotion finally obliged.

Ige is coming off a first-round, Performance of the Night knockout of Andre Fili at UFC Fight Night 236 in February. The Xtreme Couture staple has won three of his past four.

With the addition, the July 20 lineup includes:

Virna Jandiroba vs. Amanda Lemos

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

Bill Algeo vs. Doo Ho Choi

Brad Tavares vs. Jun Yong Park

Trey Ogden vs. Loik Radzhabov

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky

Cody Gibson vs. Brian Kelleher

Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

Joanderson Brito vs. Dan Ige

