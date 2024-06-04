Joan Laporta reveals why he sacked Xavi, discusses Mbappe-Real Madrid

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has shed light on the dismissal of former head coach Xavi Hernandez, explaining his reasons for letting the legendary midfielder go.

Xavi made a U-turn on his decision to leave the club, which he shared in January, before Laporta dismissed him unceremoniously last month.

Xavi arrived at the club under difficult circumstances but steered the ship to a domestic title and cup while blooding La Masia graduates. However, the club sacked him harshly.

Speaking on a podcast with One Barcelona, Laporta said (via Mundo Deportivo), “Xavi told me that he trusted this team, but then some of his statements looked like he changed his speech.

“It caused me to rethink… and I had the feeling that I had to make a change, also I shared the same feeling with the board.”

Xavi had expressed concerns about the club’s dire finances leading up to the summer transfer window.

The former Spain international had doubts about his team’s ability to compete at the highest level without top-calibre signings, which Laporta has revealed led to his dismissal.

Laporta has appointed Hansi Flick as the new manager to wrestle back La Liga from Real Madrid, who claimed the domestic title for the 36th time.

Los Blancos have also won their 15th UEFA Champions League crown, while Barca have not held the cup since 2015.

Despite garnering both honours, Real Madrid have added arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe, to their roster.

Laporta admitted he was worried about the Frenchman’s arrival but choses to focus on the Barcelona way: “As a Barca fan, it is not good news to see Mbappe to Real Madrid.

“But, to be honest, I prefer our strategy to trust a project with players produced and made in La Masia. I respect our rivals, but I keep our Philosophy.”

Flick faces a monumental task. The German coach will need to get this Barca team to play out of their skin to compete with Real Madrid’s monster squad and masterful transfers, especially with their accounts in the red.

Reports claim Barcelona must sell players to stay afloat financially, although Laporta continues to deny those murmurings, assuring fans that Barca will be ready to compete against Florentino Perez’s galacticos next season.