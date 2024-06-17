Joan Laporta plans to run in the 2026 Barcelona presidential elections – report

It was in March 2021 that Joan Laporta made his return to FC Barcelona as the club’s president for his second stint.

The three years that have since followed have been far from smooth sailing for the former lawyer as he has had to face several challenges in his role as the president of one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

As such, Laporta has had a fair share of criticism come his way from not only fans but also members of the club, who are even plotting to overthrow him.

Laporta, for his part, has not been pleased by the wave of criticism, especially from fans. Furthermore, the Barça chief has also been going through some health issues.

Despite all that, though, as per Joan Vehils of SPORT (h/t Carpetas FCB), Joan Laporta plans to run in the 2026 Barcelona presidential elections again.

Another term for Laporta? (Photo by MANAURE QUINTERO/AFP via Getty Images)

The 61-year-old’s second tenure as the club president will come to an end in 2026 and he intends to run in the elections once again and hope to have another term as the Blaugrana chief.

There is no denying that Laporta has been one of the most successful presidents in the history of Barcelona.

But, there are concerns among some members and fans about how things have been handled in his second term. Lionel Messi’s departure, the handling of Xavi’s exit, and the disappointing financial situation are but a few of the major gripes held against him.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Laporta does indeed go ahead and contest in the Barcelona presidential elections once again come 2026.