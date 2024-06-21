Joan Laporta ‘dreaming’ of uniting Spain trio at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is desperate to unite two leading members of the club’s first-team ranks with a fellow countryman in Catalunya’s capital this summer.

That’s according to Relevo, who have on Friday provided an insight into the situation.

Barca, on Thursday, saw Pedri and Lamine Yamal play central roles, en route to Spain’s Euro 2024 group stage downing of Italy.

The Blaugrana brass, though, want La Roja’s star performer on the night to also call the Camp Nou his home, beginning next season.

The player in question? Nico Williams.

Wide-man Nico was in absolutely scintillating form across the 90 minutes against Italy, lighting up the left flank on his way to Man of the Match honours.

And as much did not go at all unnoticed at the aforementioned Barcelona…

The Catalans have of course long been credited with a firm interest in the signature of the 21-year-old, whose Athletic Club contract is understood to contain a release clause set at €58 million.

And, as per the aforementioned Relevo, his latest showing only served in reconfirming Barca president Joan Laporta’s ‘dream’, of bringing Nico, Lamine and Pedri together at club level for the 2023/24 campaign.

Conor Laird | GSFN