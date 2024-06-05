Joan Laporta deals Barcelona’s fans a transfer blow

Comments laid out by Barcelona president Joan Laporta this week are no doubt set to mark a source of concern for the club’s fanbase.

This comes amid the suggestion that Barcelona do not intend to spend big on transfers this summer.

The subject of high-profile arrivals has of course taken its place front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital ahead of the summer.

As much comes with the Blaugrana having not only been knocked off their perch as Spanish football’s best, but also forced to watch on as arch rivals Real Madrid open the gap yet further, by way of the signing of Kylian Mbappé.

Calls, as a result, have long begun to mount for Barcelona to strike back, by way of much-needed reinforcements of their own.

In the case of as much arriving over the months ahead, however, they appear unlikely to be of a game-changing nature.

This comes with the aforementioned Joan Laporta having had the following to say, when drawn on the club’s summer plans on ‘The President’s Podcast’ on Barça One, as cited by Mundo Deportivo:

“Just as we don’t need to make a big sale, we don’t think we need big signings either. We are studying the positions to reinforce with Flick. Kimmich or Zubimendi? No, we are not talking about players, but about positions, but we are not thinking about an investment at that level.”

Conor Laird | GSFN