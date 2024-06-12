Joan Laporta confident Barcelona finances are strong

Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has reiterated his view of the club being in a strong position.

Laporta has been on the front foot in recent weeks as he looks to battle against criticism over his presidency.

The decision to sack Xavi Hernandez, after previously agreeing to retain the former Spanish international, has split opinion amongst Barcelona fans.

Hansi Flick’s arrival has removed the problem of waiting to bring in a successor for Xavi, but Laporta is still battling, as the transfer market becomes a key issue.

Barcelona are once again expected to be required to sell players before they can buy despite numerous fiscal cuts by Laporta.

The activation of the infamous financial levers has helped ease years of financial mismanagement at board level but there is still work to be done.

Laporta insisted the club are much stronger than the portrayal of them in the media and he will look to fund new signings in the weeks ahead.

“The Barca brand is strong. We’re cleaning up the club in the shortest possible time and without putting the ownership model at risk.”, as per reports from Marca.

“We’ve saved the club from ruin, made a journey through the desert, and we can see the end.

“After a lot of effort, brave and bold decisions, I can proudly say that, after three years, the club is seeing green shoots.”