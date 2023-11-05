Joan Evans, starlet goddaughter of Joan Crawford who had a hit partnership with Farley Granger – obituary

Joan Evans: played the lead in Roseanna McCoy while only 14 - CBS Photo Archive

Joan Evans, who has died aged 89, came to prominence in the early 1950s as a promising starlet; she was ideally placed to make it, as the daughter of Hollywood screenwriters, and the goddaughter of Joan Crawford, after whom she was named.

Joan Katherine Eunson was born in New York on July 18 1934. Her mother, Katherine Albert, was a Hollywood press agent and writer for Photoplay magazine, while her father, Dale Eunson, was the fiction editor of Cosmopolitan; they began collaborating on stories and screenplays. Katherine had met Joan Crawford as her career was taking off, and they became close friends; when their daughter was born, the nascent star became her godmother.

Joan went to school in Manhattan but left aged 14 when the movie mogul Sam Goldwyn signed her up. By the next year, despite no formal training, she was cast in the title role of Roseanna McCoy (1949), opposite Farley Granger. Taking the name Joan Evans, she was only 14 when filming began; Goldwyn was unaware that her parents had added two years to her age.

With Farley Granger in Roseanna McCoy, filmed in 1949 when she was secretly only 14 - alamy

A Western take on Romeo and Juliet, the film was loosely based on the real-life 19th-century feud between the McCoy and Hatfield families. During shooting, Joan needed emergency surgery after Granger accidentally shot her in the arm. The critics were sniffy but it was a box-office hit, and the leading couple were reunited the following year in the adoption drama Our Very Own and the film noir Stronger Than Fear.

In On the Loose (1951) she played a teenager driven to the brink of suicide by her heartless and neglectful parents; the screenplay was written by her actual parents.

But the family’s relationship with Joan Crawford was about to turn terminally sour. When Joan Evans turned 18, the star invited her and her boyfriend, a 26-year-old car dealer named Kirby Weatherly, over for dinner. Despite the fact that Joan Evans’s parents disapproved of the relationship, towards the end of the evening, Joan Crawford told the young couple that they should get married.

Joan Evans - CBS Photo Archive

They thought she was joking, Joan Evans recalled, but “Miss Crawford called a judge over to perform the ceremony, so after midnight, on July 2 1952, I became Mrs Weatherly, and my parents were incandescent. They never spoke to Joan Crawford again.”

Goldwyn Studios were also unimpressed: “The head of publicity had said to me, ‘Joan, I don’t care what you do, just don’t call me in the middle of the night and tell me you’re married.’ So, I called him in the middle of the night and told him I was married.”

Hollywood insiders believed that Joan Crawford set the teen against her parents because they had written the screenplay for The Star, which featured her bitter rival Bette Davis as a washed-up leading lady anxious for a comeback, said to be based on Joan Crawford.

With her controversial husband Kirby Weatherly in 1953, a year after their midnight wedding at Joan Crawford's house - Michael Ochs Archives

Despite her parents’ stance, Joan Evans kept in touch with Joan Crawford until her death in 1977, and maintained that she never saw any sign of “Mommie Dearest” behaviour. “To me, she was a caring and darling friend who was generous to everyone around her.”

Her other film credits included Skirts Ahoy! and It Grows on Trees (both 1952); the westerns Column South (1953) and No Name on the Bullet (1959), both opposite Audie Murphy, as well as the circus drama The Flying Fontaines (1959) and the thriller The Walking Target (1960), while her television credits included 77 Sunset Strip, Wagon Train and Laramie.

She then retired to devote herself to her children. She later edited Hollywood Studio Magazine and worked as a teacher – a profession she likened to acting.

Joan Evans was widowed in January 2023 after more than 70 years of marriage to Kirby Weatherly. “All the time my parents had insisted that it would never last,” she said. She is survived by their two children.

Joan Evans, born July 18 1934, died October 21 2023