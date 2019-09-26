Joakim Noah's workout with the Los Angeles Clippers has reportedly been called off

Attention Bulls fans: put any hopes you might have had of a LeBron James-Joakim Noah rivalry rekindling on hold for the time being. Just two days after Shams Charania reported that Noah would compete for the Los Angeles Clippers' final roster spot, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported last night that Noah's workout with the Clips has been called off.

At the time of the initial news, Noah sticking with the Clippers made a modicum of sense -- their rotation of traditional bigs is relatively thin and Noah, even at an advanced age, still brings the kind of defensive intensity and playoff experience that can be valuable for a contending team. But the Clippers, according to Greif, are now planning to enter training camp with their final roster spot open.

So, it's back to square one for Noah, who was also recently reported to be in the running for the roster spot with the Lakers that eventually went to Dwight Howard.

At this stage in his career, Noah's unique set of skills and intangibles is best suited to a contender, so the hope is he finds a landing spot with a team that fits that description. Even if that doesn't come to fruition before the season begins, though, Noah could certainly find himself in the mix for a 10-Day or vet minimum contract later on as teams identify their needs and potentially deal with injuries.

For now, file Noah's status as something for nostalgic Bulls fans to continue to monitor moving forward.

