Joakim Noah says he was 'too lit to play in New York City'

Joakim Noah thinks Memphis is the ideal place for him to play. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Memphis Grizzlies big man Joakim Noah believes he knows the reason he struggled as a member of the New York Knicks. No, it wasn’t injuries, a drug suspension or general ineffectiveness, it was because he was “too lit” for the city.

The 33-year-old Noah, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Knicks in 2016, lasted two seasons in New York before the team cut him. He has since moved on to the Grizzlies, and told the “Chris Vernon Show” his new landing spot is the ideal place for him to play.

What exactly does Noah mean when he says he was “too lit” to play in New York? He means he was partying too much. Noah told Vernon he had roughly 60 people at his house after his first game with the Knicks. He also admitted the city was not good for his lifestyle.

Noah has only played five games with Memphis, but he’s scoring 6.2 points per game. That’s his highest scoring output since the 2014-2015 season.

Despite the slight resurgence, Noah remains far removed from his glory days on the court. But if he can remain committed to a lifestyle that involves a little less partying, Noah might be able to reclaim some of his value after two disastrous years with the Knicks.

