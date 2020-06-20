On March 9, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Joakim Noah to a 10-day contract.

On March 11, the NBA was shut down due to the coronavirus, before Noah ever set foot on the court for Los Angeles.

Every player on a 10-day contract when the league shut down is now a free agent, by league rules, and the Clippers will re-sign Noah for the restart in Orlando, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Joakim Noah and the Clippers plan for him to sign a rest of season deal next week, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Current 10-day contracts, including Noah, expire on June 23. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2020





Noah brings quality depth to the front line of a Clippers team that is in the title mix. Los Angles has a set big man rotation: Ivica Zubac starts and plays a solid, traditional role, then potential Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell brings his energy and improved game — 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a night — off the bench.

Noah provides some depth and versatility behind that pair. The Clippers hope they get the Noah from the second half of last season, where he was solid coming off the bench, playing quality defense, and pitching in 7.1 points per game. He was moving reasonably well and fit in as a role player giving the Grizzlies 16.5 minutes a night. The Clippers will not ask that much of the former All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year, but if they can get anywhere close to that level of production it will be a boost for Doc Rivers and company.

Joakim Noah reportedly to sign with Clippers for restart in Orlando originally appeared on NBCSports.com