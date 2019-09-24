Joakim Noah reportedly planning to join the Los Angeles Clippers for workouts

In what could be defined as a "Hollywood as hell" move, Joakim Noah is planning to join the Los Angeles Clippers for workouts this week, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Noah played 42 games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season after being bought out of his mammoth four-year, $72 million contract with the Knicks in October.

The Clippers currently have 14 guaranteed contracts on their roster, and the only real centers in their rotation are Montrezl Harrell and Ivica Zubac, so there's a decent chance Jo could stick around and contribute. He certainly gave Memphis their money's worth on a vet minimum deal last year at a time when it seemed like his days playing in the NBA were dwindling. In those 42 games, Noah averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in just 16.5 minutes per contest, and the Grizzlies' general friskiness as a team -- even in the midst of a rebuild -- in 2018-19 can be at least somewhat attributed to the intensity Noah still brings game-in game-out.

On a team like the Clippers, which is flush with exemplary perimeter defenders and above-average shooters at guard and wing, Noah could be a great fit to provide some energy and playmaking in limited minutes off the bench. He also provides a wealth of experience in high-leverage moments and playoff series from his time with the Bulls.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And not for nothing, with the crosstown Lakers set to be a force in the Western Conference, keeping Noah around would open the door for some good ol' fashioned LeBron James antagonization that would surely bring Bulls fans back to the early 2010s. Charania also said that Noah was a finalist for a spot with the Lakers before they signed Dwight Howard, so I suppose if you can't join 'em, you might as well try to beat 'em.

Story continues

All in all, it's good to see Jo sticking around the league as a savvy, spark plug veteran -- a role that suits him to perfection. If it works out with the Clips, it'll be fun to watch him on a contending team in a major market once again.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Bulls easily on your device.

Joakim Noah reportedly planning to join the Los Angeles Clippers for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago