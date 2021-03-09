Joachim Low: Germany manager to step down after Euro 2020

Euro 2020 will be Low’s final tournament in charge of Germany (Getty Images)

Joachim Low will step down as manager of the German national team after this summer’s European Championships.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of his country for the last 15 years and helped Germany win their fourth World Cup back in 2014.

Low also won the 2017 Confederations Cup with Germany but failed to reach the World Cup knockout stages in 2018 after a dismal group stage exit.

A statement from Low via the German FA website read: “I take this step very consciously, full of pride and with enormous gratitude, but at the same time I continue to be very motivated for the upcoming European Championship tournament.

“I am proud, because for me it is something very special and an honor to be involved in my country and because I have worked with the best footballers in the country for almost 17 years and supported them in their development.

Low has been Germany manager since 2006 (Reuters)REUTERS

“I have had great triumphs with them and painful defeats too, but above all many wonderful and magical moments - not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. I am and will remain grateful to the DFB (German FA), which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment.”

Low became Germany manager after the 2006 World Cup and will surpass 200 matches in charge of the national team if his side win this summer’s European Championships. He held the role of assistant manager of Germany for two years before he was appointed as head coach.

The 61-year-old has the third-highest win ratio in the history of Germany managers, behind Jupp Derwall and Berti Vogts.

German FA president Fritz Keller added: “I have great respect for Joachim Löw's decision. The DFB knows what he has in Jogi, he is one of the greatest coaches in world football. Jogi Löw has shaped German football like no other over the years and has achieved the highest international reputation - not only because of his sporting achievements, but also because of his empathy and humanity.

The 61-year-old helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil (Getty)Getty Images

“The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us the DFB the necessary time to name his successor with calm and a sense of proportion.”

Germany Under-21s manager Stefan Kuntz is the early favourite to replace Low as manager, having spent the last five years with in the national team youth set-up.