João Félix vs Ferran Torres: Barcelona boss Flick makes his choice

An insight into the preference of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick when it comes to two of the potential attacking options at his disposal for next season has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and surrounds Ferran Torres, and João Félix.

In the case of the latter, it has long been reported in the media that Flick is a firm believer in the talents boasted by Félix.

The Portuguese of course endured something of a hit-and-miss campaign in Catalunya’s capital last time out, following his loan arrival from Atlético Madrid.

Barca’s new boss, though, is evidently of the opinion that he can get more out of Félix than predecessor Xavi.

For this reason, Flick has green-lighted the player’s return for next season, an operation which Blaugrana president Joan Laporta is also fully behind.

What, though, does as much mean for Ferran Torres?

With Barcelona also understood to be on the hunt for reinforcements on the left flank, former Manchester City man Torres’ future is somewhat hanging in the balance.

Though the 24-year-old himself is eager to stay put at the Camp Nou, in the case of Félix returning, and a new left winger being signed, minutes could be tough to come by…

Sport, in turn, concluded that:

‘If Flick had to decide between Félix and Ferran Torres, it would be clear: Joao Félix.’

