João Cancelo: “Spain’s squad are very strong, they play great football”

Portuguese wing-back João Cancelo, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, will be looking to make a deep run into Euro 2024 with his national side but sees a potential encounter with Spain as a difficult game.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the 30-year-old said: “Spain’s squad are very strong, they play great football. The culture of Spain is always like this. They have excellent individual players and a culture of playing very well.”

He then spoke about the prospect of coming up against Spain in the knockout stages of the tournament: “I hope we cross paths, it will be a good sign. But we will see what happens.“

Cancelo is high on the wishlist of Barcelona, where he spent a successful period on loan last season. For now, he is back on the books at Manchester City, but anything is possible for the left-back.

He also spoke about his country’s 3-0 hammering of Turkey on Saturday, adding: “I expected a difficult match, they were individually better opponents than the Czech Republic. But I think we played a good game, that we were much better than in our first match, due to the nerves we had during it.“

For now, his nation is in prime position to top Group F at Euro 2024, and he will be looking to see them go as far as possible.

GSFN | Ciaran Currie