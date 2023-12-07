JMU has a new head football coach with the hiring of former Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney

James Madison University has named Bob Chesney, who guided the Holy Cross football team to a record five straight Patriot League championships in his six seasons at HC, its new coach.

JMU, a former Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) power that won two national championships at that level, elevated to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference last season.

Curt Cignetti, who led the Dukes since 2019, recently became coach at Indiana University.

"We were methodical and intentional in casting a wide net to identify the next head coach of James Madison football, and I confidently believe that we found the total package in Bob Chesney," James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in a release. "Ideally, we wanted a proven head coach with a track record of winning football games, both with frequency and against tough competition. We sought someone who would lead our young men to maximize their potential in all facets of life, including their off-the-field pursuits and academic success.

"We prioritized someone with experience at managing all facets of a modern Division I football program and particularly with ties to the East Coast," Bourne continued. "We also desired someone who would connect with our staff, would resonate with our fan base and would relish the opportunity to be a JMU Duke. Bob Chesney checks all those boxes and more."

The 46-year-old Chesney, a three-time Patriot League coach of the year, is 44-21 at Holy Cross (including the COVID-shortened spring 2021 season), and, in his tenure, has brought the program into national prominence.

Under Chesney, the Crusaders made four straight NCAA playoff appearances and in 2021 beat Sacred Heart for the program’s first postseason victory.

Last season, HC went 11-0 in the regular season for just the third time in program history, ended with a program record 12 wins (12-1) and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals.

"Bob Chesney has been a transformational leader, dynamic community member, and dear friend to the Holy Cross and Worcester communities for more than a decade," Holy Cross Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Kit Hughes said in a release. "He has poured himself into our football program and College, and left both considerably better than he found them. Holy Cross football is now established as a nationally recognized FCS program and an ideal destination for elite student-athletes.

Holy Cross finished the 2022 season with a No. 6 national ranking. Chesney was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS coach of the year.

The Crusaders beat FBS foes in back-to-back seasons (UConn in 2021, Buffalo in 2022) and came within three points of defeating both Boston College (31-28 loss) and Army (17-14) this year.

HC finished the 2023 campaign 7-4 and shared the PL title with Lafayette, but missed out on an at-large FCS playoff bid.

In 2018, Chesney took over a Holy Cross program that had just one winning season in the previous six.

"As I bid farewell to Holy Cross after six transformative years, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the extraordinary journey we've shared," Chesney said in a release from Holy Cross. "The collective passion of the players, coaches, athletic department staff and administration, families, alumni, fans and entire Worcester community has created history. It's been a remarkable chapter, and I'm confident that the team is well-positioned for even greater success in the future."

Last month, Chesney was reportedly in the mix for the Syracuse job.

No. 24 JMU (11-1) faces Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl Dec. 23.

Damian Wroblewski, JMU’s associate head coach for offense, will serve as acting head coach for the bowl game.

Chesney has spent 11 years in Worcester, and also brought the Assumption football program into the national spotlight. He led the Greyhounds to the most successful five-year stretch in program history and took the team to three NCAA Division 2 tournaments.

In his first head coaching position, Chesney led Salve Regina to a record of 23-9 in three seasons (2010-12).

