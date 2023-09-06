JMU athletic director urges Dukes fans ‘to be UVA Strong’ at Saturday’s game in Charlottesville

James Madison’s first football road trip in 40 years to the University of Virginia is taking on added significance as the Cavaliers play their first home game since the on-campus deaths of three players last year.

UVA announced earlier this week the team would honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry with a “UVA Strong” theme, and JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne on Wednesday urged JMU fans “to find the appropriate balance between competition and compassion by standing strong with UVA to offer our support for healing.”

“I call upon all of JMU Nation, alumni and students alike, to be UVA Strong on Saturday,” Bourne wrote in a statement. “A special relationship exists among the institutions of higher education in the Commonwealth. We’ve supported each other in the past, we stand with them this week, and we’ll be there for each other again in the future.”

UVA expects a near capacity crowd — a rarity in recent seasons for home games that aren’t against rival Virginia Tech. The game kicks off at noon Saturday and will be televised by ESPNU. Virginia and James Madison have played only three times (1979, ’82 and ’83), with UVA winning the last meeting 21-14.

Virginia will honor Chandler, Davis and Perry and their families during a pregame ceremony that begins at 11:30 a.m., and JMU will wear helmet stickers in honor of the players. JMU fans are expected to wear orange ribbons.

“Many folks have been waiting a long time to see this game on the schedule, but my writing today is in hope of maintaining perspective and consideration of the environment we’re entering,” Bourne said.

“It will be a special environment for football in the Commonwealth. While the clock is running, I expect fierce competition, a close game and tough battle between two of the state’s best teams. I fully anticipate JMU Nation will be loud and supporting our Dukes, with class, in an important game early in our FBS tenure. We’re absolutely going to need your support in the stands! However, we must find the appropriate balance between competition and compassion by standing strong with UVA to offer our support for healing.”

Virginia opened its season last week with a 49-13 loss to Tennessee in Nashville. JMU — among the favorites in the Sun Belt Conference and a seven-point favorite against UVA — opened with a 38-3 win over Bucknell.

UVA hasn’t played a game in Scott Stadium since a Nov. 12 loss to Pitt. The Cavaliers’ final two games last season — at home against Coastal Carolina and at Virginia Tech — were canceled after the shooting deaths.

“I’m excited to be back in front of our fans, just to extend my gratitude to them for all the support that they’ve given us throughout the course of this journey since last November,” UVA coach Tony Elliott told reporters this week. “I’m hoping that that is going to bring some ease to our players, because it’s going to be emotional. There’s no way around it, and it should be.

“It’s a big day. It’s a big milestone.”