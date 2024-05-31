JM's Tri captures 3,200 title in section track-and-field meet

May 30—LAKEVILLE, Minn. — John Marshall's Abigail Tri raced to the 3,200 title Thursday on the first day of the Section 1, Class 3A girls and boys track-and-field meet at Lakeville South.

Tri, a freshman, was timed in 10:54.50. That easily beat runner-up Claire Vukovics of Lakeville South (11:09.84).

The top two finishers in each event advance to the state meet next week at St. Michael-Albertville.

Thursday's action was mostly preliminaries. Three boys field events were finals and three girls. The 3,200 was the only running event run as a final.

Mayo got a second-place finish from Jadyn Lester in the high jump. The senior cleared 5-feet-2. Teammate Julia LaBrash also advanced to state by standard, her height also 5-2.

In the boys meet, Mayo's Lucas Peterson emerged as the pole vault champion. He cleared 12-11.

Mayo teammate Caleb Loomis won the shot put (50-6 1/2).

Shaun Wysocki continued his stellar season as a jumper. He won the triple jump with a 45-2 1/4 clearance.

Section meet results