JMA pitching in a jam against Heritage

Apr. 10—A patchwork of pitchers issued 13 free passes in John Milledge Academy's 9-1 home loss to The Heritage School Monday.

The result dropped the two-time defending state champion Trojans to 5-9 on the season while the visiting Hawks advanced to 13-6.

The non-region bout was a rematch of last year's state quarterfinals, a round that saw JMA sweep Heritage in a best-of-three series, 10-3 and 12-8.

But this is a very different Trojan team taking the field in 2024. Heavy losses to graduation coupled with injuries have decimated the pitching staff. Head coach Chad Starley's stable of arms is predominantly made up of guys either young in age or young in terms of varsity innings thrown.

He sent out five different pitchers Monday. They combined to walk 11 and hit two Heritage hitters.

The pitching woes have contributed to John Milledge losing four of its last five, three of those to AAA opponents the Trojans could see in the state playoffs with their season on the line.

The Heritage School of Newnan is one such opponent. The Hawks, coached by former Atlanta Braves All-Star catcher Johnny Estrada, got a good outing from junior starting pitcher Sean Covey in securing the regular season sweep of John Milledge (Heritage won a previous meeting 12-6 on March 4).

Covey had the benefit of taking the mound with the lead already in hand. That was thanks to a leadoff walk followed by a no-doubt, two-run home run off the bat of Heritage right fielder Brady Bowman in the top of the first. Immediately after the lefty Bowman made his loud connection off JMA junior starter David Todd, several Trojans in the field shouted "Up!" as if the ball might land in play. No chance. It had barely begun its downward trajectory as it flew the fence in right, giving the visitors an early 2-0 lead.

Two hits and a walk loaded the bags for Heritage in the top of the second when another walk upped the score to 3-0, but Todd kept the damage to a minimum when he got the third out via breaking ball to leave the bases loaded.

The Trojans' only mark on the scoreboard came in the bottom of the third when senior shortstop Blake Bellflower belted a one-out solo homer, his second on the year.

Down 3-1, any hopes of a Trojan comeback were wiped out the following frame. Walks, wild pitches, and a couple of timely hits helped the Hawks turn in a five-run inning. Four of the five were due to either bases-loaded walks or wild throws that allowed Heritage runners to advance to home.

Senior Cooper Wilburn, last year's GIAA Class AAA Player of the Year, was the light at the end of the tunnel for the Trojans Monday. Initially tabbed as the Trojans' ace for this year, he hasn't been able to throw due to arm issues, but he took the mound for the first time in the top of the seventh versus Heritage. Wilburn sat the Hawks down in order with two outfield flyouts and a strikeout.

After a slow start, John Milledge didn't have a bad day with the bats. Bud Veal, Remington Weaver and Parker Soltay had two hits apiece. For the Hawks, Bowman finished 2-of-3 with 3 RBI including his two-run shot in the first. Covey on the mound scattered five hits across five innings before giving up the bump to senior Cole Murphy who threw the last two frames.

John Milledge's arms have time to regroup this week before hosting Marietta's Dominion Christian School in a Saturday doubleheader.