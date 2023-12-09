JL Mann football sweeps MVP awards in South Carolina North-South all-star game

If it wasn’t already considered the best football season in JL Mann history, maybe this will tilt the scale.

Wide receiver Mikel McClellan was named North team offensive MVP and linebacker Jacari Bennett won the top defensive honors Saturday in the state’s senior all-star showcase game, a 28-8 loss to the South in Touchstone Energy Bowl played at Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.

In Scoot Watson's fourth season as coach, JL Mann went 11-3 and was eliminated, 31-30, in the Upper State championship game against perennial power Dutch Fork, which went on to the Class AAAAA title for the seventh time in eight years. Mann had the most wins since a 12-2 season and a state finals appearance in 1984. The 11 wins was more than the total in eight years before Watson arrived.

McClellan is still uncommitted for college and, according to 247Sports, has no real interest from any programs, perhaps because he is listed at 5-foot-8 and 166 pounds.

But McClellan showed on the biggest stage, including the one with all the stars, just what he can do. He had 1,481 yards receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 78 catches this season for the Patriots. When used as a runner out of the backfield, he had 12 carries for 195 yards.

The 6-3, 215-pound Bennett is committed to Buffalo, but also seems somewhat overlooked. He had 15 sacks this season and set the all-star stage with three tackles in the first quarter.

Upstate players in the all-star game provided all the points for the North team, in fact. JoJo Bennett of Boiling Springs blocked a punt through the end zone for a safety and an 8-7 with 4:12 left in the first quarter at Doug Shaw Stadium. He totaled seven tackles. Anthony Lyons of Greer had an interception.

Hartsville running back Carmello McDaniel was named offensive MVP for the South and Irmo cornerback Isaiah McClary was defensive MVP.

North leads the all-time series, 41-32-2.

Will Young of Greer was head coach of the North. Jeff Fruster of Daniel and Reggie Shaw of Byrnes served as assistants.

