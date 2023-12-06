JK Scott named AFC special teams player of the week

In one of the lowest-scoring games of the season, field position was at a premium.

That's a big part of why Chargers punter JK Scott was named AFC special teams player of the week after Los Angeles' 6-0 victory over New England in Week 13.

Scott punted eight times in the contest, with seven of them downed inside the 20-yard line. According to the league, that's the most punts downed inside the 20 in a single game since Brett Kern had eight back in Week 6 of 2019.

This is Scott's second career player of the week award, as he also earned the honor for his performance in Week 12 of last season.