JK Rowling slams Donald Trump over NFL 'privilege' comments on Twitter

Over the weekend, Donald Trump launched attacked NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem, labelling them “sons of bitches” and saying they should be fired.

Since then, numerous celebrities have derided the comments, including Stevie Wonder who ‘knelt for America’ while headlining a music festival.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, a vocal critic of Trump, was quick to lash out at the President after he commented how players wanting “the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL” should not “disrespect” the national anthem.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 September 2017

The silver-tongued author commented: “’Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it.”

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 23 September 2017

Others to have publicly condemned Trump’s message include Oakland baseball player Bruce Maxwell who kneeled during the national anthem, becoming the first major league baseball player to take a knee.

Trump made the “sons of bitches” remark during a rally in Alabama, saying: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

The President continued: “You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Kneeling during the national anthem was started by American football player Colin Kaepernick back in 2016. The protest was done in support of Black Lives Matter, which campaigns against systematic racism in America.