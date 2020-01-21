J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' on February 1
Continuing his occasional forays into the entertainment world, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt will host “Saturday Night Live” on February 1.
The show made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Watt is the 12th NFL player to host the iconic show, but the first in over seven years: Eli Manning was the last player to host, on May 5, 2012.
Watt has also appeared in the 2016 movie “Bad Moms,” three episodes of the FX show “The League,” and co-hosted the 2016 CMT Music Awards.
The musical guest on the night Watt hosts is country singer-songwriter Luke Combs.
The other NFL-affiliated ‘SNL’ hosts are:
Tom Brady, 2005
Alex Karras, 1985
John Madden, 1982
Eli Manning, 2012
Peyton Manning, 2007
Joe Montana, 1987
Walter Payton, 1987
Deion Sanders, 1995
O.J. Simpson, 1978
Fran Tarkenton, 1977
Carl Weathers, 1988
