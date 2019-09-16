J.J. Watt says referee admitted 'I know, I saw it' and still didn't throw flag for holding

J.J. Watt is confused.

The veteran Houston Texas defensive end was irritated not only by missed holding calls, but also by the referee’s admission to seeing it and not throwing a flag during a 13-12 Texans victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 2.

Watt calls out ref over no-calls

The Jaguars offense was called three times for holding, though more could have been called including, per the Houston Chronicle, the times Watt was tackled to the ground and later put in a headlock by rookie offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Watt told the Chronicle that after the headlock the referee admitted he say it and didn’t call it.

"There were a couple of holding calls out there, it's every week. The ref literally admitted to me that guy held me on one play, and he didn't throw the flag. I don't know what I'm supposed to do with that after a play. I look over at the ref and he says, 'Yes, I saw him hold you, but I didn't throw the flag.'

Watt, 30, had two tackles and a fumble recovery Sunday after a quiet start to his ninth NFL season.

Watt ‘fine’ with taking NFL’s fines

Players and coaches are typically fined for critiquing referring and Watt is OK with taking that hit. Via the Chronicle:

"I'll probably get fined for this and that's fine, but I don't know what to do with that. I'm also very confused. I don't know what to do there. It's just part of the game. It's something I've dealt with for a long time. I literally looked over at him and he said, 'I know, I saw it.'"

Coaches, most prominently Pittsburgh Steelers leader Mike Tomlin, took $25,000 fines last season after critiquing the refs. Tomlin was particularly incensed over a light roughing-the-passer call on Watt’s younger brother, T.J. Watt.

Watt’s past with holding calls

Watt has consistently spoken about the lack of holding calls made over the years. Almost a year ago to the day he said “that’s just what it is” following a 27-20 loss against the Patriots.

.@JJWatt asked about being held during game with Patriots: "Death, taxes and not calling holding that's just what it is...I'm used to it." #Texans pic.twitter.com/vUEiu0QeK4 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 12, 2018

Watt told the media:

“You get used to it. You try to send in the tape, you try and do what you can, but that’s football. They’re going to hold you, they’re going to double-team you, they’re going to chip you ... I’m used to it.”

The difference between then and now is, according to Watt, a referee not only didn’t make the call but admitted to seeing the foul and then not blowing the whistle. That’s a much larger problem and it’s no wonder Watt is confused.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is up in arms after a ref admitted to him he saw a hold but wasn't going to call it. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

