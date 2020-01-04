JJ Watt announces return with second-half sack, and his brother TJ was loving it

It had been a long few months for JJ Watt, but the Houston Texans star is officially back.

After a quiet first half, Watt came back in force against the Buffalo Bills during Saturday’s wild-card round with a powerful rush and sack of Josh Allen in the third quarter.

It was Watt’s first sack since Oct. 6.

A Houston crowd that had watched a lackluster 13-0 game up to that point was loving it, but the most excited person in NRG Stadium might have been Watt’s brother, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt. He could be seen screaming from his suite at the stadium, and stayed amped on Twitter.

Watt had been out since Week 8 with a torn pectoral muscle and was previously thought to be out for the season. The Texans got more optimistic about their former Defensive Player of the Year as the season ended, and officially activated him earlier this week.

It's been a tough season for JJ Watt, but he made it back for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

