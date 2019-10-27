J.J. Watt says he'll miss the rest of the season after suffering pec injury in Week 8

The Houston Texans pulled off a second-half comeback against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, and they did it without star pass rusher J.J. Watt. The 30-year-old Watt was ruled out of the team’s Week 8 game against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Watt injured himself in the second quarter. He was holding his arm as he left the field, and went into the blue tent on the sideline to be evaluated. Watt was then taken to the locker room for further examination.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the Texans took the field for the start of the third quarter, Watt was ruled out due to the injury. He finished the day with three tackles.

Things got worse after the game, as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Watt could miss significant time due to a torn pec. Watt confirmed that news, saying he is “absolutely gutted.”

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

The injury marks the third time in four years Watt has missed a chunk of the season due to an injury. He played in all 16 games last season, but was limited to just eight games combined during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The Texans managed to overcome despite the injury. Though the team was trailing 14-10 at the start of the third quarter, Deshaun Watson was able to lead the team to a 27-24 win.









———

Story continues

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: