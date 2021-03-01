JJ Watt reveals on Twitter he's signing with Cardinals for reported $31 million

After a morning of Twitter-fueled speculation, free agent defensive end JJ Watt revealed in a tweet that he's signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Welcome to the Valley, @JJWatt!



We have agreed to terms with J.J. Watt on a two-year contract. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 1, 2021

The terms of the deal haven't been officially announced, but his two-year contract is reportedly worth $31 million with $23 million guaranteed.

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Watt, who will turn 32 in three weeks, spent the first decade of his career with the Houston Texans and established himself as a force to be reckoned with. He's a five-time Pro Bowler, was named the Defensive Player of the Year three times, and has led the NFL in sacks twice. He's also known for his humanitarian work, having won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2017 for his incredible hurricane relief efforts in the Houston area.

The Texans' messy implosion during the 2020 season, which has spread into the offseason, likely damaged their relationship with Watt. As he walked off the field with quarterback Deshaun Watson after the final game of their 4-12 season, Watt apologized to him for wasting one of his prime years. In February he asked for and was granted his release and became a free agent.

Defensive end JJ Watt has signed a two-year deal with the Houston Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

In Arizona, Watt will be reunited with former Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans surprisingly traded Hopkins to the Cardinals a year ago for a very minimal return, a move which ended up signaling the forthcoming meltdown of Houston's front office and ownership. The Cards will face the Texans during the 2021 season, so Watt and Hopkins will have a chance to get revenge on their former team.

And JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals face the Texans next regular season 🍿 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021

Peloton profile wasn't real

As soon as Watt became a free agent, his eventual destination became one of the biggest topics of the offseason. By Monday it had gotten so crazy that someone apparently made up a fake Peloton profile for Watt that named his three top destinations as the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and the Buffalo Bills.

J.J. Watt has updated his Peloton bio and it now reads: “SB56...GB...CLE...BUF”



🤔🤔🤔



If nothing else, JJ has us all dialed in.



(h/t @Pchopz_) pic.twitter.com/C7bzBuMgSq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2021

It didn't take long for Watt to jump on Twitter and debunk the whole thing, shattering the dreams of Packers, Browns, and Bills fans around the world.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

Fans of those teams were able to keep a flicker of hope alive for less than an hour, which is when Watt announced he was signing with the Cardinals.

