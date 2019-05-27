JJ Watt announces engagement to soccer player Kealia Ohai

It looks like JJ Watt had a pretty nice Memorial Day weekend.

The Houston Texans star announced his engagement to professional soccer payer Kealia Ohai on Sunday, tweeting some beautiful pictures of the proposal.

The couple have been dating for three years, and met through Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai’s older sister, Megan.

Like Watt, Ohai is a Houston-area professional athlete, having played for the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League since 2016. The North Carolina graduate has also made three appearances with the United States Women’s National Team.

Their relationship initially began as a Houston-area rumor — with hints like Watt wearing Ohai’s number to Dash games — but the pair have since become quite open on social media.

No word yet on when the nuptials will go down, though sometime between February and April might be a good bet. Those are the only months without any NFL or NWSL games.

JJ Watt is getting hitched. (Getty Images)

