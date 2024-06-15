JJ Watt 'happy to be rooting FOR a Hilton now,' after T.Y.'s son commits to Wisconsin.

On Friday, Zionsville wide receiver Eugene Hilton Jr., announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

Hilton, the son of former Indianapolis Colts star receiver T.Y. Hilton, picked the Badgers over a final seven of Georgia, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, Ole Miss and Purdue.

One former Wisconsin player was particularly excited. JJ Watt, whose Houston Texas were consistently tormented by T.Y., responded to the former Colts receiver's post: "happy to be rooting FOR a Hilton now, instead of watching one run 50 yard post routes behind me."

T.Y. Hilton absolutely torched the Texans with 103 career catches for 1,820 yards and 11 touchdowns in 20 games against Houston. And he did a lot of that damage in Houston, even arriving for a 2019 game in a clown mask because of how often he clowned them.

Hilton responded to Watt's reply with "We on teams now JJ" and a salute emoji.

