J.J. Watt gives passionate speech about accountability, says the losing 'sucks' most for Texans fans

By this point in a terrible NFL season, it’s understandable if some players let their mind wander to the offseason.

J.J. Watt isn’t happy to be seeing it with the Houston Texans.

The Texans are 4-11 after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It has been a miserable season for everyone involved. Watt was fed up, not just with the losing but apparently with some of his teammates’ commitment late in the season.

He said the Texans owed the fans more than they’re getting.

Watt spoke about accountability and specifically how it relates to the Texans fans.

“They care, every single week,” Watt said. “We’re in Week 16, we’re 4-11 and there are fans who watch this game, who show up the stadium, that put in time and energy and effort and care about this. So if you can’t go out there, you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here. Because this is a privilege. This is the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game.

“If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest, that’s bullsh--.”

Watt said he still hears from Texans fans who support the team. He said the Texans are letting them down.

“They have no reason whatsoever to. We stink,” Watt said. “But they care.

“That’s who I feel the most bad for is our fans, and the people who care so deeply and the city, the people who love it and the people who truly want it to be great. And it’s not. And that sucks as a player, to know we’re not giving them what they deserve.”

This is a reason Watt is a fan favorite. He understands what will resonate with them. At the end of a long, bad season, at least Texans fans can feel that Watt is looking out for them.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt leaves the field after his team lost to the Bengals. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

