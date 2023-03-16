JJ Watt gives Broncos strong endorsement for Zach Allen

What kind of player are the Denver Broncos getting in defensive lineman Zach Allen?

Let’s ask former teammate JJ Watt!

“Love this for my guy!!” Watt tweeted earlier this week when Allen agreed to a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the Broncos. “Works his ass off, studies his ass off, cares immensely. Can’t wait to see what this next chapter holds. Well deserved.”

That’s a pretty strong endorsement from Watt, who was teammates with Allen with the Arizona Cardinals from 2021-2022. Watt and Allen played under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who now holds that same role in Denver.

Joseph has spoken well of Allen in the past, and he undoubtedly played a role in the Broncos signing the defensive lineman this week.

“Zach’s one of our guys that we count on playing good each week, and he’s done that for us,” Joseph said last October.

Playing across from Watt last season, Allen totaled 20 quarterback hits, 10 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, eight pass breakups and 5.5 sacks in 13 games. He will aim to bring similar production to the Broncos.

