J.J. Watt doesn't want contract extension with Texans: 'Would be the wrong move'

J.J. Watt doesn’t want in on the party.

After the Houston Texans made left tackle Laremy Tunsil the highest-paid lineman in football, Watt says he’s not looking to cash in on a contract extension.

“No, I don't think that's necessary,” Watt told reporters in a conference call. “I think that I fully understand and respect the situation that I’m in and what has happened the past few years.

“So I'm not going to sit here and demand anything. ... I think if I went back and asked for an extension or more money right now, I think that would be the wrong move.”

Watt’s contract situation

Watt, 31, has two unguaranteed years remaining on a six-year, $100 million deal. He’s due $15.5 million in 2020 and $17.5 million in 2021. By comparison, Demarcus Lawrence is the highest-paid defensive end in football averaging $21 million per year with the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing half of Houston's games over the last four seasons, J.J. Watt is laying low in contract talks. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Injuries have slowed Watt down

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has played more than eight games in a season just once over the last four years as injuries have limited him to appearing in 32 of 64 regular season games in that time span.

When healthy, Watt is still one of the league’s most dominant defensive players. He made his fifth All-Pro team in 2018 when he played a full 16 games.

Whenever Watt does seek a new deal, he’ll presumably be doing so in a tightened salary cap situation in Houston with quarterback Deshaun Watson expecting to command a massive deal with his rookie contract expiring in 2021.

