JJ Watt Charity Classic softball game is star-studded with current, former Texans players

Sugar Land, Texas - JJ Watt is hosting his annual "JJ Watt Charity Classic" softball game on May 4.

The game will be held at Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Picture it – you're surrounded by thousands of fans at the JJ Watt Charity Classic, cheering on @JJWatt and his friends and kicking off summer in the best way possible. 🥎❤️Sounds like the perfect afternoon to us! You in?



Only limited tickets left! https://t.co/M4zhxi9Uhy pic.twitter.com/CrjwdNXWhW — JJ Watt Foundation (@WattFoundation) March 12, 2024

Watt has announced a star-studded roster for the event.

The rosters include Texans legends and current Texans players: JJ Watt (former), Andre Johnson (former), TJ Yates (former), Brian Crushing (former), DeMeco Ryans (former), Kareem Jackson (former), CJ Stround (current), Tank Dell (current), Stefon Diggs (current), Tytus Howard (current) and more.