J.J. Watt breaks down in tears during tribute video from Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, his family and more

Few players in the NFL are respected like J.J. Watt, so when the Arizona Cardinals star announced he planned to retire after this season, you knew he was going to get his due.

When Watt's final game arrived Sunday, completing a career of 12 seasons, 151 games and 114.5 sacks, the Cardinals arranged a surprise for him during a team meeting on Saturday that was captured by "Hard Knocks In Season."

Cardinals interim head coach Vance Joseph singled Watt out, then played a video featuring Watt's brothers T.J. and Derek, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, parents John and Connie, wife Kealia and son Koa.

Watt was nearing tears by the time the first speaker, T.J., finished his first sentence and was outright sobbing by the halfway point:

Messages were mixed but overall reverential, including "See you in Canton" from Rodgers and "You were a pain in my ass for a long time" from Brady. It ended with a message from an emotional Kealia:

"It has been such an honor to watch you work your ass off these past years and do whatever you needed to do to be the best. You've always been so generous and kind and loving to everybody around you, and you never forgot who you are. I know Koa will be so proud to be your son."

As you can imagine, Watt more than appreciate the messages.

Was not ready for that whatsoever.



Truly one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.



Will cherish it forever. https://t.co/XvRr7PqeRV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 11, 2023

Watt's career wrapped up Sunday with a two-sack performance against the San Francisco 49ers, whose fans gave him a standing ovation as he exited the field. Like on Saturday, he was visibly emotional, as was Kealia.

There is little doubt that Watt isn't headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a career that saw him win three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards, five first-team All-Pro nods and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017, for his work raising money in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Even though injuries limited him his playing time in the second half of his career, his peers knew he is an all-timer.