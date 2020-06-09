J.J. Watt, Bill O'Brien among Texans attending George Floyd's memorial in Houston

A handful of Houston Texans players and team employees attended the final memorial service for George Floyd in his native Houston on Tuesday.

Defensive end J.J. Watt and former Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in the offseason, were among those in attendance at the Fountain of Praise Church, KHOU reported. Watt called Floyd’s killing “disgusting” and said he doesn’t see how anyone could defend it.

Head coach Bill O’Brien encouraged players and staff to go to the funeral and did not hold any offseason programming activities on Tuesday so that they were free to attend. O’Brien spoke for nearly 13 minutes last week on Floyd’s death and police brutality while introducing new safety Michael Thomas on a conference call.

The coach also went to the funeral along with offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby.

Cal McNair, son of late Texans owner Bob McNair, was at the funeral with his wife, Hannah. He said he would rather keep focus on the family and declined to comment when asked about how the NFL will respond, KHOU’s Chris Costa reported.

The services in Houston were the third in remembrance of Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. The first service was in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born and the second in Minneapolis. A dozen Minnesota Vikings players attended the memorial service there, including Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph.

Story continues

Houston Texans NFL player J.J. Watt, pauses by the casket of George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. (David J. Phillip / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: