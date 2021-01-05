JJ Watt apologized to Deshaun Watson for 'wasting one of your years' after Texans wrapped 4-12 season

The Houston Texans wrapped up a disappointing 4-12 season with a painfully close loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and the meaning of that wasn’t lost on defensive end JJ Watt.

While walking off the field with quarterback Deshaun Watson after the game, Watt apologized to him for failing to capitalize on a statistically great season from Watson.

"I'm sorry, we wasted one of your years."



Watt to Watson after a tough season. pic.twitter.com/mcTVK3ZeJG — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 5, 2021

Watt knows that a talented quarterback like Watson won’t be able to play at this level forever. Every great player only has so many chances to win it all and get to the top of that mountain. It’s one thing to make it close and fail, but it’s quite another to not even be remotely competitive. To Watt, who will turn 32 in March, the Texans’ lost season was a waste of Watson’s gifts.

Watson: Texans need “culture shift”

Watson is aware that one of his seasons just flew out the window and into the garbage bin of sub-.500 finishes. But with the Texans looking for a new head coach, there’s a chance the team could make a turnaround in 2021 and avoid a repeat result.

Knowing that, Watson talked about what the team needs with the media on Monday.

“We just need a whole culture shift,” Watson said Monday, via the Houston Chronicle. “We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players.”

Watson is vital to the future of the Texans, and he’s spelled out everything he believes the team needs to be better. Now it’s up to the front office to find that coach so Watt and Watson aren’t having exact same “I’m sorry” conversation in a year’s time.

