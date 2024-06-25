JJ Redick's Podcast with LeBron James Shutting Down After Being Named Lakers Coach

Redick was introduced as the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach on Monday

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty; ABC/Getty From Left: JJ Redick; and Lebron James

JJ Redick and LeBron James are shelving their podcast after the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday, June 24 that the former player was named as the NBA team's new head coach.

Redick, 40, told reporters at an introductory press conference on Monday that he and James, the 39-year-old Lakers star, will put their Mind the Game podcast on pause while they both focus on the team.

"For the time being, and hopefully it's a very, very long time, I am excommunicated from the content space," Redick told reporters, according to ESPN. "So there will be no podcast. ... I'm done with podcasting for now."

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA, first drafted by the Orlando Magic in the 2006 NBA Draft. He averaged 12.8 points per game throughout his career with six different teams, ending his career with the Dallas Mavericks in 2021. At the time of his retirement, Redick was 15th all-time in NBA history for three-pointers, with a total of 1,950 baskets beyond the arc.

Following his retirement, he became an on-air sports analyst for ESPN, making his debut on the sports network in November 2021. He left ESPN in June, following the news of his new assignment as head coach.



Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty JJ Reddick on June 24, 2024

The former Duke University standout comes into the job with the Lakers without any head coaching experience, telling reporters Monday, "I really don't give a f---” about what some critics might say about Los Angeles hiring a team leader without experience.

"Like, honestly, I want to coach the Lakers,” Redick said, per ESPN. “I want to coach the team. I don't want to dispel anything. I want to become a great coach in the NBA. And I want to win championships. And I want my players to maximize their careers. That's all I f---ing care about."

Redick and James, meanwhile, have enjoyed a longstanding friendship, as highlighted on their basketball podcast, which debuted on March 19.

The podcast, which promised listeners “an entry into the heralded basketball minds of LeBron James and JJ Redick,” was James' first foray into podcasting. Redick had previously hosted The Old Man and the Three podcast for his production company, ThreeFourTwo Productions, and The Chronicles of Redick on The Ringer.

Mitchell Leff/Getty From Left: LeBron James playing JJ Redick in 2017

When it comes to interviewing for the coaching gig, Redick said that James "didn't provide any advice." Per ESPN, Redick added, "LeBron and I did not talk about the Lakers job until Thursday afternoon about 30 minutes after I was offered the job. And that was very intentional on both our parts."

Although Redick said he and James plan to end their podcast now that they have their sights set on winning an NBA Championship with the Lakers, the newly introduced coach told reporters the former podcasting partners will reunite on the mics for an official send off before the next NBA season begins in October.

"We'll do something when I have a breather from what we have coming up,” Redick said, according to CBS Sports. “I'm gonna be drinking out of a firehouse for the next month, but at some point, we'll just do something for all of the people that listened and we'll have a small little video."

