JJ Redick talks about being Lakers head coaching candidate

All signs seem to be pointing toward JJ Redick becoming the Los Angeles Lakers’ next head coach. Multiple reports have said that he will inevitably be hired, or that he’s at least the frontrunner to win the job.

Redick has shown his basketball intelligence as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew and while co-hosting the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James. However, he has virtually no experience as either a head coach or assistant coach, and his friendship with James has led some to feel he won’t hold the superstar accountable should he get hired by the Lakers.

The former 3-point sniper was asked about the rumors of him being hired by Los Angeles (h/t Lakers Daily).

"My focus is on the NBA Finals. In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. I'll just say that." @jj_redick addresses the elephant in the room — the rumors of the Lakers' interest in him as their new Head Coach pic.twitter.com/6OwYnG5iHQ — GoJo and Golic (@GoJoandGolic) June 5, 2024

“I would say this: My focus right now is on calling the NBA Finals,” Redick said. “I am so fortunate that I’m in this position and I get to call these Finals with Doris [Burke] and Mike [Breen]. “… My day-to-day right now is consumed with calling games, the 19 different podcasts I feel like I have, my obligations to all of our partners. So, my focus is on the NBA Finals. I will say that. “In terms of Shams, that will be addressed once the season is over. So, I’ll just say that. I’ll just say that.”

The NBA Finals will start on Thursday and will pit the Dallas Mavericks against the favored Boston Celtics. If the series goes the full seven games, it will last until June 23.

Because of Redick’s broadcast obligations with ESPN, an announcement regarding his potential hiring won’t come until the NBA crowns a champion for this season.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire