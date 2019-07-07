JJ Redick takes out full-page color newspaper ad to thank Sixers fans originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

JJ Redick shocked many in the NBA when he decided to bolt to New Orleans during free agency, but now he's taking a moment to say goodbye to Philly.

Over his two seasons with the Sixers, Redick shared a special relationship with the fans that went both ways. He often spoke about how meaningful his relationship was with the Philadelphia fans and how the atmosphere here was second to none.

It's no surprise that Redick, who is no longer on social media, took out a full-page, color ad in Sunday's Philadelphia Inquirer to say goodbye.

An outsider two years ago, perhaps disliked and misunderstood from his high-profile days playing at Duke, Redick always had great things to say about the fan base, and when he says "There is nothing like playing in Philadelphia and I'm so fortunate to have worn the 76ers jersey," you can just tell he truly means it.

Redick came to Philadelphia in the first year the team was truly a contender, perhaps hoping to come in at the beginning for what could still end up being a rise to the top, and experienced success in Brett Brown's offense. He averaged a career-high 18.1 points per game last season.

Seemingly a great teammate to have in the locker room for a young squad, Redick goes to a fairly similar situation in New Orleans, at the ground floor of a team with a ton of young talent.

Few players are able to come into Philadelphia and leave after just two years, yet be so widely respected by the fans. This shows how mutual the respect is.

