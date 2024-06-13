JJ Redick set to formally interview with Lakers this weekend for head coaching job

JJ Redick was long believed to be the favorite for the Lakers' head coaching job before the team made a run at UConn coach Dan Hurley. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

The Lakers are set to formally interview JJ Redick for their head coaching position this weekend, according to people with knowledge of the plans but not authorized to speak publicly.

Redick, who turns 40 later this month, is currently broadcasting the NBA Finals.

He was long believed to be the favorite to land the Lakers’ job following Darvin Ham’s firing after the Lakers were eliminated by Denver for the second-straight postseason. But the Lakers offered the position to UConn head coach Dan Hurley this past weekend, only for Hurley to reject the six-year, $70-million offer earlier this week.

Redick and former Charlotte head coach James Borrego had been the candidates to garner the most internal attention prior to Hurley’s emergence. Borrego, who has already interviewed with the Lakers, is considered a strong option for Cleveland’s head coach opening.

Read more: What's next for the Lakers now that Dan Hurley rejected them?

In Redick, the Lakers would be betting on a former player and current broadcaster with no coaching experience beyond his son’s youth basketball team. Still, he is regarded as having a bright basketball mind, along with experience playing at the highest levels in college and the NBA.

Redick co-hosts a strategy-based podcast with LeBron James, though James has repeatedly distanced himself from the Lakers’ coaching search.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter on all things Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.