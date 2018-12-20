JJ Redick reflects on reaching 10,000 career NBA points originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

JJ Redick has been curling off pin down screens and knocking down on the move, off balance jumpers for a while.

In the Sixers' 131-109 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night (see observations), all those miles racing around off the ball culminated in a milestone.

Redick reached 10,000 points in the second quarter with a jumper from the left wing. When his achievement was announced to the sellout crowd at Wells Fargo Center, Redick received plenty of love from his teammates on the bench.

Always reflective, the 34-year-old opened his postgame media availability by sharing "a couple thoughts" on his achievement.

No. 1, I feel like if you do something long enough, the milestones just sort of come. It's not going to equal greatness or anything like that; you just kind of luck into it, I guess. The other part of that is if you had told me like 10 years ago as a third-year guy struggling to get into the rotation that I would score 10,000 points, I would think you were crazy. It's a cool thing for me. I'm a little self-deprecating, but it's a cool thing for me. I didn't realize that I was that close. It's cool.

It feels like Redick has been a Sixer for a lot longer than 103 games. His three-point shooting, off-ball movement, and potent two-man game with Joel Embiid are all key parts of the team's offensive identity.

Head coach Brett Brown thinks Redick's off-court influence also shouldn't be discounted.

"He's a tremendous example, in my eyes, of what a professional really is," Brown said. "You see how he takes care of his body, you watch how he prepares for a game. ... He's class. He's all class. To see him get rewarded tonight as a Philadelphia 76er, as one of our own, with 10,000 NBA points, that's a big number. That's hard to do. I'm just so proud of him and I'm especially grateful to have him in our program, showing the way to a lot of our young guys."

Statistically, Redick isn't having a great season as a shooter. He's averaging a career high in points per game, but he's shooting a career low from three-point range. He knows he's missing some shots he's accustomed to making - he's noted that he's aware the right corner has been, for whatever reason, a problem area this season. With free agency looming again after this year, his future with the Sixers is uncertain.

None of those big-picture realities spoiled Wednesday night for Redick and the Sixers.

He said he'll save the ball and equipment manager Scott Rego "is going to paint some things on it."

"Hopefully he spells everything correctly," Redick joked.

"If you walked into my home, you would not know that I was a basketball player," Redick said. "I don't have any trophies, memorabilia, jerseys hanging on the walls, nothing. Never will. But all that stuff gets put away in a storage unit somewhere. When my boys are old enough, I'm sure they'll appreciate it.



