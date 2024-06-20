JJ Redick named LA Lakers’ newest head coach: Report

LOS ANGELES - Welcome (back) to Hollywood!

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, JJ Redick will be the newest head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year deal.

Redick was reportedly offered the job Thursday morning and will become the 27th coach in franchise history.

The former Blue Devil was an analyst for ESPN during the NBA Finals and formally interviewed for the position over the weekend ahead of Game 5.

However, that apparently wasn't his first time meeting with a member of the Lakers' front office about the position. Sources told ESPN that Redick had a lengthy conversation with Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka during the Chicago draft combine in mid-May.

Redick had a 15-year career in the NBA for teams such as the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. However, he has no prior coaching experience.

Former NBA player JJ Redick. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Like Steve Nash, Redick joins a list of athletes from the player-to-coach pipeline. Other players with similar trajectories include Derek Fisher, Steve Kerr, Jason Kidd and Mark Jackson.

The announcement also comes about a week after Dan Hurley declined the Lakers’ reported $70 million offer and opted to return to the University of Connecticut with hopes of winning a third NCAA championship.

One player likely to be thrilled with the hiring is LeBron James. He co-hosts the "Mind the Game" basketball podcast with Redick.

Now, Redick will be tasked with coaching James’ final years in the league along with the Lakers’ young core of Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Max Christie.

Other outlets reported Anthony Davis liked the possibility of James Borrego for the role and was allegedly open to the idea of Monty Williams. Davis worked with Williams and briefly worked with Borrego during his time in New Orleans.

After the Lakers first-round exit, the team parted ways with Darvin Ham and their entire coaching staff.

Ham will return to Milwaukee as the top assistant under Doc Rivers. He was allegedly offered a similar role in Phoenix under Mike Budenholzer but declined.

The details of Redick's offer were not immediately disclosed.