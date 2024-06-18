JJ Redick named a Duke Athletics Hall of Famer along with eight other coaches, players

He left Duke as the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer and he just might be the next Los Angeles Lakers head coach.

On Tuesday, JJ Redick added another title — Hall of Famer.

The former Blue Devils’ basketball star is among nine former athletes and coaches included in this year’s Duke Athletics Hall of Fame class.

Redick, who scored 2,769 points in his Duke career from 2002-06, is joined in the class by Monique Currie (women’s basketball), Dr. Abby Johnston McGrath (women’s diving), Quinton McCracken (baseball and football), Anna Grzebien Vanderlinde (women’s golf), Chris Port (football), Becca Ward (fencing), Matt Danowski (men’s lacrosse) and John Danowski (men’s lacrosse coach).

A two-time ACC player of the year, Redick was named national player of the year in 2005 and 2006, and his No. 4 jersey was retired to Cameron Indoor Stadium’s rafters in 2007. He played in the NBA from 2007-2019 with Orlando, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia.

Since his retirement, Redick has launched a media career as a podcaster and basketball analyst. He also interviewed for the Lakers head coaching job last Saturday.

John Danowski, Duke’s men’s lacrosse coach since 2006, has led the Blue Devils to three NCAA championships (2010, 2013 and 2014) as well as 12 appearances in the sport’s final four. Matt Danowski, John’s son, was a three-time, all-American during his Duke playing career from 2004-08 and a current Duke assistant coach.

Currie starred at Duke from 2001-06, winning ACC tournament MVP honors in 2002 and being named ACC player of the year in 2005. Currie played professionally in the WNBA and overseas from 2006-18.

Dr. Johnston McGrath won an NCAA championship during her Duke career in 2011 before winning a silver medal in synchronized diving at the 2012 London Olympics. She also made the U.S. team and competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ward compiled a 272-7 record during her Duke career, winning NCAA championships in 2009 and 2011. She also won a bronze medal with the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She was also inducted to the U.S. Fencing Hall of Fame in 2015.

McCracken starred in baseball and football during his Duke career from 1988-92 before embarking on a professional baseball career that included 12 seasons in Major League Baseball. McCracken was a first-team, all-ACC selection as a second baseman in 1992. In football, he started three seasons at cornerback and was part of Duke’s 1989 ACC championship team.

Port was a teammate with McCracken on the 1989 Duke ACC championship football team. An offensive tackle, Port was named first-team, all-ACC and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the league’s top offensive linemen. He played five seasons in the NFL.

Grzebien Vanderlinde played on Duke’s women’s golf teams that won three consecutive NCAA championships from 2005-07. She won the NCAA individual championship in 2005 as a sophomore. Grzebien Vanderlinde played on the LPGA Tour for six years.