JJ Redick, James Borrego could be coaching candidates for the Pistons

It has now been about a month and a half after the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham, who had been their head coach for the last two seasons. But despite many rumors that JJ Redick has been their top candidate for a while, they still haven’t hired a new head coach.

Redick had a formal interview with the Lakers over the weekend, and James Borrego, a member of the New Orleans Pelicans’ coaching staff, also had an in-person interview with the team.

If the Lakers don’t make a decision soon, both Redick and Borrego could be off the board. Reportedly, both are also candidates for the newly opened Detroit Pistons head coaching job.

Via Yahoo Sports:

“James Borrego could be a name to watch, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as well as ESPN analyst JJ Redick,” wrote Vincent Goodwill. “Redick is currently a prime candidate for the Lakers job, so it isn’t known how much traction Detroit could actually gain.”

The Pistons fired Monty Williams on Wednesday after he had been their head coach for just one season.

Los Angeles had interviewed him for its head coaching gig in 2019 after letting go of Luke Walton, but he instead went on to coach the Phoenix Suns until last season.

