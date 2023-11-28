JJ Redick on Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I’ve been blown away at that pick for the Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has emerged as one of the top rookies this season with the Miami Heat, and the 18th pick recently earned some praise from former 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.

Jaquez is averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 17 games on 40% shooting from 3-point range. He is currently fifth in scoring and 3-pointers (22) among rookies and is one of six first-year players with multiple 20-point games.

Redick, speaking Monday on “The Old Man & the Three” podcast with former veteran Tim Legler, called Jaquez the best rookie outside Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren this season.

(He isn’t) a hyped prospect. (He is) a four-year guy out of UCLA, not a lottery pick, but the Miami Heat found sort of the perfect fit in Jaime Jaquez Jr. … He is just ready to play, (and) there is a maturity with his game. We talk all the time about connectors and hubs, and I think Bam (Adebayo) primarily is the hub for the Miami Heat. He is the guy that sort of connects all of the dots, getting the ball side to side and can score … but Jaquez Jr. is also a connector because he plays the right way; high basketball intelligence. He is a fantastic athlete. He can pass, move, play off the dribble (and) post; there are just so many facets to his game.

The 22-year-old has been productive off the bench for the Heat in the early going. He has scored in double figures in nine out of his last 10 games and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals on 50% shooting from 3-point range over that span.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has said that Jaquez brings a different dimension to their second unit. He was one of the most experienced rookies entering the NBA this year, which looks to be showing early.

Redick believes his emergence can be significant for the Heat.

I’ve been blown away at that pick at that spot for the Miami Heat and finding someone who I think changes now how I view the Miami Heat in terms of their chance to win a championship this year coming off free agency where they lose Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, two important contributors to that Finals run last year. They’ve got a player in Jaquez Jr.

Jaquez has shown that he can perform in any role, which should prove extremely valuable for the team as the season progresses. He looks to be in store for a strong rookie year.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire