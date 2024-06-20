JJ Redick isn't alone: How first-time NBA coaches fared with no experience
A look at how former NBA players before JJ Redick fared when they became first-time head coaches without any previous experience (does not include player-coaches or interim coaches):
Name; Team; Year(s); Record*
Steve Nash, Brooklyn; 2020-23; 101-76
Derek Fisher; New York; 2014-16; 40-96
Steve Kerr; Golden State; 2014-24; 618-315
Jason Kidd; Brooklyn; 2013-14; 49-47
Mark Jackson; Golden State; 2011-14; 130-119
Vinny Del Negro; Chicago; 2008-10; 86-90
Isiah Thomas; Indiana; 2000-03; 136-125
Doc Rivers; Orlando; 1999-04; 176-178
Larry Bird; Indiana; 1997-00; 179-87
M.L. Carr; Boston; 1995-97; 48-116
Quinn Buckner; Dallas; 1993-94; 13-69
Magic Johnson; Lakers; 1993-94; 5-11
Dan Issel; Denver; 1992-95; 106-108
Dick Van Arsdale; Phoenix; 1986-87; 14-12
Paul Silas; Clippers; 1980-83; 78-168
* includes playoffs
Notes: Does not include Don Nelson, who was a Milwaukee assistant for 18 games before replacing Larry Costello. Kevin McHale (Minnesota 2004-05) and Kevin Pritchard (Portland, 2004-05) were interim coaches.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.