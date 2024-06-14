JJ Redick to interview with LA Lakers for head coaching role this weekend: report

LOS ANGELES - After Dan Hurley turned down a reported $70 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers and opted to stay with the University of Connecticut, the team’s front office continued to look at other candidates to fill the role of their next head coach.

Now, it appears JJ Redick has appeared as the emerging top target for the gig.

ESPN reported that Redick met with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka last month at the Chicago draft combine.

Redick had a 15-year career in the NBA and played for six teams, including the LA Clippers, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. After retiring, the former Duke Blue Devil found success as an NBA analyst, known for his blunt delivery. He also co-hosts the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James.

Despite a lengthy career as a player, the 39-year-old has no prior coaching experience.

Redick has allegedly been in the candidate mix since the beginning, along with Sam Cassell and James Borrego. Cassell appears to be well on his way to winning his fourth NBA championship as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, having won three other titles as a player. Borrego is currently an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans and briefly worked with Lakers star Anthony Davis.

The coaching search began after the Lakers parted ways with Darvin Ham after two seasons. After Ham’s firing, the entire coaching staff was let go.

Earlier this week, Ham agreed to return to Milwaukee as the top assistant coach for the Bucks, joining Doc Rivers. He was allegedly offered the same role under Mike Budenholzer in Phoenix, but declined the opportunity.